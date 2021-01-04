Matt Schaub to Retire After 16-Year NFL Career with Falcons, Texans, More

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Veteran quarterback Matt Schaub, whose 16-year career spanned four different franchises, is retiring.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced the move on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schaub was selected by the Falcons out of Virginia in the third round of the 2004 draft, and he spent the first three seasons of his career in Atlanta before going on to a seven-year stint with the Houston Texans. He played one season each with the then-Oakland Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens before returning to Atlanta in 2016.

Schaub appeared in six games for the Falcons as a rookie, including one start when Michael Vick was injured, and then appeared in some capacity during all 16 games in 2005 and 2006. He was traded to the Texans in 2007 for a pair of second-round draft picks, and he was installed as the team's starter.

In 2009, he earned a Pro Bowl nod after leading the league in yards (4,770), completions (396) and attempts (583) with 29 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions. He earned his second selection to the Pro Bowl in 2012 after collecting 4,008 yards on 64.3 percent passing with 22 touchdowns.

Following the 2013 season, when he was limited due to injury, he started just three more games throughout his six years in the league, though he appeared in 11 with the Raiders in 2014.

He made one start through the four years that made up his second stint with the Falcons, filling in for an injured Matt Ryan, and appeared in one game this season.

The 39-year-old concludes his career with 25,467 passing yards and 136 touchdowns through 155 appearances and 93 starts.

He told Kelsey Conway of AtlantaFalcons.com that he wasn't sure what his post-playing career would hold, though he knows he wants to "be around the game."