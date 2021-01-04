WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Legends Night

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Monday brought with it the first WWE Raw of 2021, a jam-packed show that featured a world title defense and a parade of legends who previously held said title.

With appearances from Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, among others, the show promised a few strolls down memory lane.

The question, though, was whether the stars of today could steal the show out from underneath icons of yesterday.

Find out the answer to that and more with this recap of the January 4 episode.