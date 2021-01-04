Holy Cross vs. Boston to Be 1st CBB Game with Masks Worn on-Court by Both Teams

John Munson/Associated Press

Tuesday's meeting between Holy Cross and Boston will be the first college basketball game to feature players wearing masks on the court.

A Boston University spokesperson told ESPN's Jeff Borzello that players on both teams would be wearing protective masks.

Borzello added the game is "believed to be the first in men's college basketball this season in which both teams will be wearing masks on the court."

The Terriers and Crusaders are scheduled to play six games against each other, starting with a home-and-home series on Monday and Tuesday.

Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Holy Cross isn't wearing masks on the court for Monday's game on its home court, but Boston "mandates their opponents wear them" when playing at Case Gymnasium.

Monday's game marks the season opener for both Boston and Holy Cross. The Patriot League announced in November that it would hold a conference-only season for men's and women's basketball due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10-team conference has been divided into three divisions, with each team playing opponents in its division. The Patriot League tournament will begin on March 6.