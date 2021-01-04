Urban Meyer Reportedly Seeking $12M Per Year on Jaguars Contract

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Urban Meyer has been linked to the head coaching vacancy with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he won't come cheap.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Meyer is seeking $12 million per year to come out of retirement and become the head coach of Jacksonville.

The Jaguars announced Monday they have fired Doug Marrone after a 1-15 season.

Florio previously reported the job is Meyer's if he wants it. The former Ohio State coach is reportedly contacting people to fill out his staff, according to Florio.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan denied discussing the job with Meyer when speaking to reporters Monday.

"I've known Urban over the years... but we have not spoken to anyone about this job or interviewed them," Khan said. "We made this decision this morning, and I'll leave it at that."

It could still be a desirable opening this offseason, as ESPN's Adam Schefter noted:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jacksonville would be an interesting home for Meyer, who has never coached in the NFL but has proved himself at the college level. The 56-year-old has a 187-32 career record in Division I with Ohio State, Florida, Utah and Bowling Green, winning three national championships.

Even with that impressive resume, $12 million is a lofty asking price for any coach.

According to John Breech of CBS Sports, Meyer would match Bill Belichick as the highest-paid coach in the NFL, though salaries are not public and the New England Patriots coach could be making more.

Matt Rhule reportedly received a seven-year contract from the Carolina Panthers that could be worth up to $70 million with incentives, per Schefter. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden also reportedly got a 10-year, $100 million contract to return to the field from television.

These figures could help the Jaguars justify a high-priced deal for Meyer this offseason.