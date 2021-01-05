NBA Rumors: Latest on Gary Harris Trade, De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III, More

1 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Sputtering out to a 2-4 start, the Denver Nuggets could feel more motivated than ever to broker a blockbuster. They just might do exactly that—if they can ever find a suitor for Gary Harris.

The Nuggets "have attempted" to locate a trade market for the 26-year-old, but "there just isn't one," ESPN's Brian Windhorst relayed on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast.

At one point, Harris made the short list of the league's top three-and-D wings. The Nuggets rewarded him with a four-year, $84 million extension in October 2017, and he responded with a breakout campaign in which he averaged 17.5 points and shot 39.6 percent from distance.

But it's been all downhill from there, a snowball of injury issues and inconsistent offense. So far, it's looking as if 2020-21 might be his rock bottom, as he's down to just 7.7 points per game and has misfired on all but three of his 24 long-range looks.

If Harris can't reverse this decline, he'll continue weighing down Denver's payroll unless the Nuggets incentivize someone to take him off of it.