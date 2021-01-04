Jets HC Rumors: Brian Daboll Interview Requested After Adam Gase's Firing

John Wawrow/Associated Press

The New York Jets reportedly have requested to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head-coaching vacancy.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Daboll is among several coaches with whom the Jets plan to pursue interviews. ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported the Jets are planning to discuss the opening with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Daboll has been the Bills' offensive coordinator since 2018 and has been instrumental in the development of Josh Allen from a raw, physically gifted prospect to a Pro Bowler. Few would have marked Daboll as one of the hottest assistant coaching candidates in the sport before the 2020 season, which saw Allen break into a franchise star with a wide-open offensive attack.

After scheming to avoid Allen's worst impulses through his mistake-riddled first two seasons, Daboll opened things up after the acquisition of Stefon Diggs and saw one of the biggest year-over-year improvements in recent league history. Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, adding 421 yards and eight scores on the ground in 2020. He completed 69.2 percent of his passes after connecting on just 56.3 percent his first two seasons.

Allen is now the Bills' single-season leader in passing yards, touchdowns, completions, completion percentage and rushing yards and touchdowns by a quarterback.

It's unclear whether Daboll would be open to leaving a stable situation in Buffalo for the Jets, who went 2-14 this season and profile as one of the least talented teams in football for 2021. A late-season two-game winning streak cost the Jets the No. 1 pick and a guaranteed shot at Trevor Lawrence, though Justin Fields and Zach Wilson are considered strong prospects at the quarterback position.

it's possible, if not likely, Daboll could have a better offer as the coaching carousel heats up. The Jets rank at or near the bottom of the best coaching vacancies in the NFL, so they may have to wait until stronger rosters get their pick before landing their replacement for Adam Gase.