    Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Won't Coach vs. BC Due to COVID-19 Contact Tracing

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2021
    FILE - In this Saturday, March 7, 2020, file photo, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts to an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C. The NCAA's announcement college basketball start date led to huge scramble as schools tried to fill out schedules altered by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will not coach Wednesday's game against Boston College, as he remains in COVID-19 contact tracing protocols. 

    Krzyzewski was previously slated to miss Saturday's game against Florida State before that contest was postponed amid a positive test and other COVID-19 protocols on the Seminoles team.

    Duke has had as many games postponed or canceled as it's played so far this season. The Blue Devils' women's program already canceled the remainder of their 2020-21 campaign amid COVID-19 concerns.

    The men's team has not played since a Dec. 16 win over Notre Dame.

    Krzyzewski has been one of the most outspoken critics of the college basketball season moving forward, saying last month the NCAA should reassess its plans.

    "I would just like for the safety, the mental and physical health of players and staff to assess where we're at," Krzyzewski told reporters.

    At the time, Krzyzewski pointed to promising signs with the COVID-19 vaccine as a potential reason to put a temporary pause on the season. However, it's unclear if the slow pace of the vaccine's rollout has changed Krzyzewski's mind regarding the college basketball season, as it's highly unlikely a majority of the population will be vaccinated before the season is completed.

    Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will be on the bench Wednesday for Duke, assuming the game against Boston College moves forward as scheduled. 

