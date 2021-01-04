Gary Harris Trade Rumors: Nuggets Have Tried and Failed to Find Market for SG

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the Denver Nuggets have tried to find ways to upgrade their roster, one option that was put on the table in the offseason involved Gary Harris.

On the latest episode of the Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst stated the Nuggets "have attempted" to find a trade market for Harris, but "there just isn't one."

Harris has often been rumored to be on the trade block, with no teams providing a substantial enough offer for the Nuggets to accept.

Windhorst previously reported last month on the podcast (h/t RealGM.com) that Denver tried trading to "several different places over the offseason."

Harris' career has fallen on hard times after he looked like a budding star after the 2017-18 season. The Michigan State alum averaged 16.3 points per game and shot 40.5 percent from three-point range in 124 games between 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Denver rewarded Harris with a four-year, $84 million extension in October 2017.

Since the start of the 2018-19 campaign, Harris' scoring average has dropped to 11.5 points per game. He's shooting 42 percent overall and 32.6 percent from three in 119 games during that span.

Harris' 7.7 points per game through the first six games this season is on pace to be his lowest since he was a rookie in 2014-15. The 26-year-old has made just four of his 24 three-point attempts.

Denver is off to a disappointing 2-4 start after reaching the Western Conference Finals last season.