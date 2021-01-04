Jaguars Rumors: Brian Daboll Linked to HC Job If Urban Meyer Turns Down Offer

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

One name the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly considering in their potential search for a new head coach is Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Jags are likely to move on from current coach Doug Marrone. Provided that happens, Jacksonville's No. 1 choice to replace him is former University of Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

If the Jaguars are unable to lure Meyer out of retirement, Daboll is reportedly a strong candidate to become the new head coach in Jacksonville, which is also the likely landing spot for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence since the Jags own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

