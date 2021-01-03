    Jets Rumors: GM Joe Douglas Will Lead HC Search After Adam Gase Firing

    New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is facing quite the important decision.   

    After the team announced it fired head coach Adam Gase following Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reported Douglas will be the one largely in charge of finding the next head coach.

    "It's Joe's show," a source told Hughes, who also reported CEO Christopher Johnson and president Hymie Elhai will have smaller roles in the search.

    The Jets' decision to fire Gase was anything but a surprise.

    He was just 9-23 in two seasons at the helm and didn't develop Sam Darnold, who was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft, into the franchise cornerstone so many hoped he would become.

    New York was 2-14 this year and has not made the playoffs since the 2010 campaign.

    That makes this upcoming offseason all the more important for Douglas, who joined the Jets following the 2019 NFL draft. Hughes reported he will face "no financial restrictions in free agency" and direct the draft strategy, all while leading the charge to find the next coach.

    New York will have approximately $100 million in cap space to work with this offseason and has nine picks in the first three rounds of the 2021 and 2022 drafts. The opportunity to build a consistent winner is right in front of Douglas, and the coach will be a major part of the rebuilding process.

    So will the No. 2 pick, which could be Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields or BYU quarterback Zach Wilson if the Jets want a new signal-caller of the future to go with their new coach.

    One thing is certain, though. This is a massive offseason for Douglas.

