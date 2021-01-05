NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Playoffs

2 of 14

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears enter the postseason in an unenviable position among this year's participants.

Of the 14 teams in the playoffs, the Bears were the only team who backed in. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs lost in Week 17, but they each had numerous healthy starters on the sideline.

The Bears gave it everything they had against the Packers in Chicago, and they still got beaten handily.

But after the loss to Green Bay, head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that he isn't interested in people casting dispersions on Chicago's legitimacy as a playoff team.

"No one's going to take away what these players did to work back these last three weeks, to put ourselves in a position to make the playoffs," Nagy said. "And they did that. And there's no one that's going to take that from those players and the coaches."

The 2020 Bears have been all over the place. After a 5-1 start, they lost six straight before reeling off a three-game win streak to get back into playoff contention. They made a pair of in-season changes at quarterback, and their Week 17 loss sends them pitching and lurching toward a matchup with the Saints in New Orleans.

It's too much of a roller coaster for Gagnon to take the Bears seriously as anything more than a team headed toward a Big Easy beatdown.

"In any other season, the Bears would clearly be the worst team in the playoff field," he said. "This year, they're bailed out by the NFC Least. There's no way I'm getting behind Mitchell Trubisky and Matt Nagy in January, even if they made progress late and the defense is strong."