Exclusive: Keith Lee on WWE Title Opportunity, Adjusting to Raw, Goldberg, More

2 of 8

Making the move from NXT to either Raw or SmackDown isn't always a seamless transition. Although most of the talent are already familiar with each other because of the bond they shared in NXT, the main roster can be a completely different animal.

Keith Lee figured that out quite quickly because of the abrupt nature of his call-up.

It came at a time where his stock had never been higher in WWE. He had just wrapped up his reigns as both North American and NXT champion and was positioned as the top babyface on the black-and-gold brand for the better part of 2020.

Despite not finding out about debuting on the Raw after SummerSlam until shortly beforehand, he capitalized on the moment and has made the most of everything else thrown his way these past few months.

"I think the nature of the beast that is this sport...It's a whirlwind in general," he said. "It's all hectic and a little chaotic. In NXT, I felt more of a controlled chaos and I think when I came up to Raw, it became chaos all out. There were adjustments to be made and also strategic moves to be made on my part to try and make the biggest impact as possible.

"It just kind of threw me into the deep end of the water right away, which is kind of what I like," he continued. "Somehow I've managed to swim, and the idea is to keep swimming until I'm standing on top of the water. At this point, the opportunity is in front of me to make it happen. It's chaotic, it's a whirlwind, but it's kind of what I thrive in. I have no problem with that."

Although there were a handful of bumps in the road along the way, there can be no doubt that Lee's 2020 was pretty great on the whole. He had a strong showing in the men's Royal Rumble match, won two titles in NXT, joined the Raw roster, beat Randy Orton in his singles pay-per-view debut, and picked up the winning fall for Team Raw at Survivor Series.

Through all of that, he's taken the time here and there to reflect on the exceptional 2020 he had, as well as what more he wants to accomplish going forward.

"I take my moments, man," Lee said. "There's times where it's as simple as me hopping on the motorcycle and going for a ride, or even if it's in a workout, or there's always some kind of moment where I'll sit back and breath. There's times where maybe meditation, but I always try and take a moment to look back at things and either see if there's something I could have done better or maybe how I can do things better in the future, or maybe it's a strategic approach. Anything I can do to get myself mentally prepared because it's difficult to keep one's mind intact sometimes when it comes to the recklessness that is this sport."