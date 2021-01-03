Aaron Donald Says Facing Seahawks in Playoffs Is 'Exactly' What Rams Wanted

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams clinched a wild-card berth and the No. 6 seed in the NFC with their victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night.

In return, they'll get a chance at the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card game, which is apparently what they were hoping for.

"That's what we wanted," defensive tackle Aaron Donald said after the game. "That's exactly what we wanted."

