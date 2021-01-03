    Aaron Donald Says Facing Seahawks in Playoffs Is 'Exactly' What Rams Wanted

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 4, 2021

    Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) on the sideline before the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Rams clinched a wild-card berth and the No. 6 seed in the NFC with their victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night.

    In return, they'll get a chance at the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card game, which is apparently what they were hoping for.

    "That's what we wanted," defensive tackle Aaron Donald said after the game. "That's exactly what we wanted."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

