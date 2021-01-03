NFL Playoff Bracket 2021: AFC, NFC Picture and Super Bowl Predictions

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

There's one game left in the NFL regular season—one that will determine how the final NFL playoff picture looks—but as we wait for the result of the matchup between the Washington Football Team (6-9) and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1), we know how the rest of the playoff picture shakes out.

Sunday's Week 17 games held plenty of postseason implications. The Cleveland Browns (11-5), Baltimore Ravens (11-5) and Tennessee Titans (11-5) clinched playoff berths after Sunday's early games.

The Browns and Ravens actively brought about their fate; Cleveland narrowly beat the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) 24-22 to clinch a wild card and will face them again next week during Super Wild Card Weekend. Baltimore routed the Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) 38-3 to clinch its playoff spot, racking up 525 total yards.

The Titans, meanwhile, earned their playoff spot passively; the Miami Dolphins' (10-6) astonishing 56-26 loss to the Buffalo Bills (13-3) sealed the deal for Tennessee.

That's not to say, however, Tennessee didn't put forth its best effort to improve its seeding. The Titans shocked the Houston Texans (4-11) with a late field goal to win it 41-38 and bump the Indianapolis Colts from the No. 4 seed to the No. 7 seed.

Derrick Henry's 250 rushing yards against the Houston Texans gained him access to some rarefied air.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams (10-6) didn't actually need to win to clinch a playoff spot—they just needed the Green Bay Packers (13-3) to defeat the Chicago Bears (8-8). But both teams won, and that cleared up a big chunk of the NFC playoff picture, as both the Rams and the Bears locked down a spot. The Rams will face division rival Seattle (12-4) on Super Wild Card Weekend.

By defeating the Bears, the Packers officially clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the NFC.

The Sunday Night Football matchup between Washington and Philadelphia will determine the winner of the mediocre NFC East. If Washington wins, it clinches the NFC East and a playoff spot. If it loses, however, the New York Giants (6-10), who defeated the Dallas Cowboys (6-10) earlier Sunday, clinch the division and the playoff spot.

Let's take a closer look at the playoff picture in both the AFC and NFC with one game remaining on the regular season schedule.

AFC Playoff Picture

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1, clinched AFC West, clinched home-field advantage)

2. Buffalo Bills (13-3, clinched AFC East)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4, clinched AFC North)

4. Tennessee Titans (10-5, clinched AFC South)

5. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

6. Cleveland Browns (11-5)

7. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

NFC Playoff Picture

1. Green Bay Packers (13-3, clinched NFC North, clinched home-field advantage)

2. New Orleans Saints (12-4, clinched NFC South)

3. Seattle Seahawks (11-4, clinched NFC West)

4. Washington Football Team (6-9)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

6. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

7. Chicago Bears (8-8)

Super Bowl Prediction

While we don't know what the matchups will look like on Divisional Weekend yet, and therefore can't perfectly predict how the top seeds in the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will fare, given how these teams have played this season, we can be reasonably comfortable two of the four will find themselves meeting in Super Bowl LV.

It's near-impossible to pick against Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Chiefs in the AFC. But have you seen how the Bills have been steamrolling people this season? Their latest exploit was dropping 56 on the hapless Dolphins, but it's not just piling up points that sets Buffalo apart.

Sure, the Chiefs outscored the Bills on the season 452 to 445, and the Kansas City defense allowed fewer points (324) than did Buffalo (349). On paper, it's hard to pick against Kansas City...but Buffalo is an opponent everyone hopes their favorite team doesn't have to play en route to the Super Bowl.



In the NFC, meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers had essentially locked down the NFL MVP award, breaking records left and right (including his own). He broke his own franchise record for total touchdowns in a season, 45, set in 2011, with the four touchdowns he scored against Chicago Sunday, setting a new mark of 48.

He joins Peyton Manning as the second player in NFL history with two-plus season with 45 or more touchdown passes.

Rodgers has possibly the best wideout of his career in Davante Adams, has made a star out of previously unknown tight end Robert Tonyan (who has 11 touchdowns on the season) and has a consistently explosive ground game to boot. His offensive line has suffered multiple injuries this season, most recently with left tackle David Bakhtiari lost for the season after tearing his ACL in practice, and yet it never seems to matter.

In that sense, don't worry too much about which team is going to represent the AFC at Super Bowl LV. We already know who's going to win it all.

Super Bowl: Packers 34, Chiefs 27