Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite to Kick Off 2021

The closing moments of last week's show saw Alexa Bliss douse herself in gasoline and dare Randy Orton to burn her alive, just as he did to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs. The cliffhanger finish suggested The Viper was prepared to do just that.

While it was an edgier, more adult way to end Raw, it will be revealed that Orton did not engulf The Goddess in flames. Instead, he will use it as an example of what he is capable of when people cross him. More importantly, it will give way to the return of The Fiend.

The first episode of 2021 is one in which WWE will look to set the tone for the coming weeks and months and will look to do so with a big return that sets the stage for one last, wild gimmick match between Wyatt's alter ego and the third-generation heel.

It won't necessarily make sense considering the closing moments of the last PPV and will almost certainly have fans complaining about the quick turnaround. It will also add another high-profile match to the Rumble event, a show WWE is looking to load up as it sets its sights on WrestleMania 37 season.