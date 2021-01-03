    Report: Jerry Reese, Nick Caserio Among Candidates for Panthers GM Opening

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 3, 2021

    Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the bench during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
    Mark Tenally/Associated Press

    The Carolina Panthers are ramping up their search for a new general manager now that their season is coming to an end. 

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team has requested interviews with New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Joe Person of The Athletic reports former New York Giants GM Jerry Reese will interview with the club this week. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

