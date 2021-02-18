Carson Wentz Reportedly Traded to Colts from Eagles for Multiple Draft Picks

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to Indianapolis Colts on Thursday in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a 2022 second-round pick that could become a first-round selection, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the pick will become a first-rounder "if Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps or 70 percent and the team makes the playoffs."

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft quickly fell out of favor in Philadelphia after helping the franchise win its first Super Bowl in 2017. He started 13 games that season before a torn ACL ended his year. He never fully recovered his effectiveness and eventually lost the starting job to Jalen Hurts in 2020.

Wentz wrapped up his final season in Philadelphia with 2,620 passing yards, a career-low 16 touchdowns and a career-high 15 interceptions in 12 games.

At his peak in 2017, the 28-year-old threw 33 touchdowns and seven picks with a 101.9 passer rating. He finished 2020 with a passer rating of 72.8.

Indianapolis seemingly believes it will be able to revive the North Dakota State product's career and was willing to take on the four-year, $128 million extension he signed ahead of the 2019 season.

Wentz won't reach free agency until after the 2024 season, though the Colts have a potential out after next season.

Field Yates of ESPN outlined what's left on Wentz's contract:

In Indianapolis, Wentz will be reunited with head coach Frank Reich, who served as the Eagles' offensive coordinator from 2016-17 and helped develop Wentz early in his career.

Philip Rivers completed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts last season and led them to the postseason thanks to a Week 17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It'll be on Wentz to continue that success.

Though the AFC South has proved more competitive than the NFC East over the past few years, Reich has as good a chance of reviving Wentz's play as any coach in the league.

It's an expensive gamble both in terms of assets given up to acquire the quarterback and the cap hit he carries. Either way, the deal is likely to impact the franchise for years to come.