Report: Clippers' Support Staff Members Quarantined After Positive COVID Test

Several members of the Los Angeles Clippers support staff will be quarantined after a positive COVID-19 test, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski added that the group includes no players, coaches or members of team management.

The Clippers faced the Utah Jazz on the road Jan. 1, but eight members of the support staff reportedly had a New Year's Eve meal with "intermittent mask-wearing." Those in attendance will be quarantined after one person tested positive for the coronavirus.

Instead of quarantining in Salt Lake City, the group returned to Los Angeles and will quarantine there, per Wojnarowski.

The NBA created strict protocols entering the 2020-21 season to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, which includes smaller traveling parties for each team and heavy testing.

The league also has the ability to impose discipline against those who violate the rules and affect others.

No players have currently been affected by the situation, allowing the team to play as scheduled Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

Los Angeles is 4-2 to begin the season in the first year under new head coach Tyronn Lue.