Justin Jefferson Breaks Randy Moss, Anquan Boldin's Rookie Receiving Records

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Justin Jefferson set multiple rookie receiving records, passing Hall of Famer Randy Moss for the most receiving yards by a Minnesota Vikings rookie before breaking Anquan Boldin's NFL rookie receiving record during Sunday's Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions.

Jefferson entered the regular-season finale 46 yards behind Moss' mark of 1,313 set in 1998 and 110 behind Boldin, who set the record 2003.

Minnesota took the 21-year-old LSU product with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 draft, a selection obtained as part of the blockbuster deal that sent fellow wideout Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills. That could go down as one of the biggest win-win trades in NFL history.

The Bills received the proven veteran No. 1 receiver their offense desperately needed, and the Vikings clearly have a star in the making in Jefferson, who's immediately filled the void. Both players earned Pro Bowl selections this season.

Jefferson previously passed Moss' rookie mark of 69 receptions during a Week 15 loss to the Chicago Bears, an accomplishment he wasn't aware of until the days leading up to the game.

"I didn't even know I was that close to him," Jefferson told reporters. "But that's pretty exciting to [potentially] beat him in receptions and be No. 1 on the board. I'm excited for that—and hopefully I can beat his yards record also."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Of course, Moss was only scratching the surface of his potential in 1998. He went on to become one of the greatest receivers in NFL history by earning six Pro Bowl nods and four first-team All-Pro selections to go along with leading the league in touchdown catches five times.

He was also one of 10 wideouts selected for the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2019.

Along with seven years in Minnesota, he made stops with the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers before his retirement after the 2012 season. He did make a brief return to the Vikings during the 2010 campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Jefferson can come anywhere close to Moss' career numbers—982 catches for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns—but his career is off to a tremendous start.