    Seahawks VP Scott Fitterer Offered Panthers General Manager Role

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 14, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    The Carolina Panthers logo is shown at mid-field before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
    Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

    The Carolina Panthers have offered Seattle Seahawks VP of Football Operations Scott Fitterer the role of general manager.

    When the Panthers fired general manager Marty Hurney on Dec. 21, team owner David Tepper said he was looking for a "more analytical data-driven evaluation" mindset. The team has reportedly found that person in Fitterer.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero said Thursday that Fitterer was "a late addition" to the Panthers' list of candidates, but he apparently made a good impression in his talks with the team.

    The team said Fitterer was interviewed virtually on Monday, the last day of first-round interviews for the 15 candidates, and the two sides met in person on Wednesday, when the Panthers brass met with a final four. 

    Fitterer was long-tenured with the Seahawks, where he was promoted to vice president of football operations ahead of this season. 

    He joined the team as an area scout in 2001 and went on to serve as a regional director of college scouting before becoming the college scouting director in 2010. He was promoted to co-director of player personnel in 2015. 

    Since Fitterer joined the Seahawks, the team has won the Super Bowl and two NFC championships, and he has helped provide evidence for selecting Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman in the NFL draft. 

