Report: Saints' Terry Fontenot Expected to Be Hired by Falcons as New GM

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to hire Terry Fontenot as their new general manager, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fontenot replaces Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired in October along with head coach Dan Quinn after the team got off to an 0-5 start. He is potentially the second member of the New Orleans Saints organization to leave on the heels of their 30-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Schefter reported the Detroit Lions are expected to tab Dan Campbell, New Orleans' assistant head coach and tight ends coach, as their next head coach.

Fontenot has spent the entirety of his professional career with the Saints, where he began as a marketing intern before he adopted a similar job with the scouting department. He rose to pro scouting assistant and player personnel assistant roles before he began a seven-year stint as a pro scout.

He was promoted to his current role of vice president/assistant general manager this season following time spent as the director of pro scouting.

During his time with the Saints, the team has brought stars such as Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore and Mark Ingram II to the team while producing 63 Pro Bowl selections and a 2009 Super Bowl championship.