WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

NXT was not afraid to start off the new year with a bang. NXT New Year's Evil had all the makings of an NXT TakeOver including multiple intense grudge matches and several important title matches along the way.

Presented without commercial interruption, Finn Balor would fight Kyle O'Reilly one more time for the NXT Championship. The last time these two fought, The Prince was put on the shelf for months with a broken jaw but still won. This time, O'Reilly might need to do even more to capture the gold.

Two men who could be considered the No. 1 contenders to the NXT Championship after New Year's Evil, Damian Priest had put himself in the cross-hairs of Karrion Kross. Doomsday has returned to WWE, but The Archer of Infamy planned to stop him before he could do any more damage.

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez were once friends. Now, they have become bitter rivals. In a Last Woman Standing match, these two fought to prove who was truly the biggest giant of the women's division.

Santos Escobar has ruined the chances of so many young stars as NXT cruiserweight champion, but Gran Metalik was not afraid of him or Legado del Fantasma. The Monday Night Raw star was happy for this opportunity to finally add gold to his legacy in WWE.

Finally, Xia Li and Boa were set to return to the ring, molded by an absolutely barbaric training regimen from a mysterious teacher and the even-more mysterious woman behind him. No one knew what to expect of this returning group of changed performers.

Hosted by Dexter Lumis, New Year's Evil promised to be a special night. Top talent stepped into the ring for the first time or the last time, heralding a new year with some early potential match of the year contenders.