WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 8

Credit: WWE.com

The January 8 edition of Friday Night SmackDown felt like part two of the blue brand's celebration of the new year. With a couple important title matches and major moments to come in building toward WWE Royal Rumble, this had a chance to be a huge show.

Kevin Owens pushed himself too far in the war with Roman Reigns, and The Tribal Chief alongside Jey Uso made sure he was badly injured. This left the door for the announcement of a huge gauntlet match.

Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin would face off to determine the No. 1 contender to the WWE universal champion, facing him at WWE Royal Rumble.

Big E promised to be a fighting champion, and that began with the announcement he would defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against the man that helped him defeat Sami Zayn and King Corbin last week, Apollo Crews.

The Street Profits also continued their rivalry with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode by putting their titles on the line once again. The heels had used every trick in the book already and fallen short, but this was the time to pull out their best secret tricks.

SmackDown has started out strong, but the show is only building toward a brighter future. The roster needs to continue relying on young impressive rising stars to thrive in 2021.