    John Calipari Hid in Locker Room to Watch Kentucky Celebrate Win After Ejection

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2021

    Kentucky head coach John Calipari gives his team a final look before leaving the court after being tossed out by officials in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

    John Calipari didn't get to celebrate with his team after Kentucky ended its six-game losing streak Sunday against Mississippi State after being ejected earlier in the game. 

    However, Calipari did find a way to see the smiles on his players' faces.

    The Wildcats coach told reporters he hid in the locker room so he could "remember why I do what I do."

    Kentucky has been mired in the worst slump in school history, losing six straight games after a season-opening win over Morehead State. The program had not lost six straight games since 1927 and represented the worst stretch of basketball any Calipari-led team has ever faced.

    Calipari said hoped his ejection would help spark his team, though it wasn't exactly done on purpose.

    "I know you're going to say, 'Did you do this on purpose?' The first one? Yes, I did because there were two or three things that happened that we weren't going to have a chance to win if we didn't [fix]," Calipari said. "My second one, it was like, 'Yeah, OK.' When I walked off, I said this is either gonna be a good thing or a bad thing."

    Kentucky will look to continue turning around its season—hopefully with Calipari not needing to hide out—Tuesday against Vanderbilt. 

