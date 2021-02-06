    Nuggets' Jamal Murray Reportedly Out vs. Kings with Knee Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2021
    Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray reportedly will not play Saturday against the Sacramento Kings because of left knee soreness, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

    Murray has steadily improved over his four-plus NBA seasons and lived up to expectations as the seventh overall pick in the 2016 draft. He ranked 13th among point guards in ESPN's Player Efficiency Rating last season and has averaged 19.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 20 games this season.

    The 23-year-old Canadian has dealt with a variety of minor injuries throughout his career, including calf and elbow issues already this season. His only more extended absence to date came last year when he missed 10 games with a sprained ankle.

    With Murray and center Nikola Jokic leading the team, the Nuggets made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals last season.

    This season, they are 12-9, which is good for fourth place in the West.

    Monte Morris should enter the starting lineup at the point Saturday. It also could open up more opportunities for R.J. Hampton and Markus Howard in the backcourt rotation.

    Although the Nuggets have plenty of depth, their high-end talent is limited outside the duo of Murray and Jokic. Because of that, the Nuggets could be ripe for the picking against a Kings team on the fringes of the playoff race at 10-11.

