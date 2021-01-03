Who Were the WWE and AEW Men's and Women's 2020 Superstars of the Year?

1 of 5

Io Shirai - The Genius of the Sky finally won the NXT Women’s Championship in 2020 and delivered some excellent matches with the likes of Sasha Banks, Candice LeRae, and Rhea Ripley. Shirai also stole the show at WarGames with her meme-worthy trash can assisted crossbody splash from the top of the cage.

Britt Baker - The Pennsylvania native’s heel turn was a revelation. Her change of attitude on the Jan. 22 episode of AEW Dynamite quickly made her one of the best characters and talkers on the roster.

Asuka - The Empress of Tomorrow had a monumental year as she became Ms. Money in the Bank, a two-time Raw women’s, a two-time women’s tag team, and the second grand slam champion. On paper, she was the most accomplished women’s wrestler in the company and she flourished in the empty arena shows.

Bayley - The longest-reigning SmackDown women’s champion landed at number one on the 2020 PWI Women’s 100. She also enjoyed a second reign with the WWE women’s tag titles and a compelling feud with Sasha Banks. Like Baker, she came into her own as a heel.

Thunder Rosa - The former NWA world women's champion had the biggest match of her career at AEW All Out where she unsuccessfully challenged Hikaru Shida for her title. Following her breakout year, she is still signed with NWA, but she has continued to appear on Dynamite. She isn’t an official member of the roster but she has undeniably made a mark with the company.

Roman Reigns - The Tribal Chief’s shocking return at SummerSlam was one of the most talked-about moments of the year and he has been doing the best work with WWE since. If he hadn’t taken months off starting in April, he would be an easy choice for the men’s superstar of the year.

Kenny Omega - As one-half of the AEW world tag team champions, Omega took part in an outstanding tag match against The Young Buck at Revolution. Then, he closed the year with a highly-anticipated world title win that has changed the landscape of the industry already. The Best Bout Machine will be the wrestler to watch in 2021 as he invades IMPACT and begins his quest to collect championship gold.

Randy Orton - The rechristened Legend Killer has been one of the most fascinating characters on WWE programming since he brutally attacked Edge following his return at Royal Rumble. Orton proved once again he is at his best as a methodical and sadistic villain. His promo work alone was incredible.

Keith Lee - The Limitless One was on a Cinderella run following his NXT North American Championship win and Royal Rumble appearance in January. He went on to become the black and gold brand’s first dual titleholder when he ended Adam Cole’s record-setting reign as NXT champion.

Cody Rhodes - The American Nightmare continues to be one of AEW’s most popular stars. At Double or Nothing, he was crowned as the inaugural TNT champion and his subsequent open challenge for the new prize was a highlight of the year.