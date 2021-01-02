Cowboys Rumors: Kellen Moore Expected to Sign New Contract Amid Boise State Buzz

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to remain with the team despite reported mutual interest between him and Boise State for his alma mater's open head coach position, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Ed Werder Jr.

In addition, Dallas is expected to sign Moore to an extension.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic provided more context regarding Moore's decision.

"Had heard that Kellen Moore wouldn't even have considered any other college HC jobs at this point but the fact that it was Boise State he had to think about it given his connection to the place," Feldman tweeted.

The 32-year-old Moore was Boise State's quarterback from 2008 to 2011, completing 69.8 percent of his passes for 14,667 yards and 142 touchdowns and leading the Broncos to a 50-3 record. The Broncos finished Top 10 in the Associated Press three times and notably went 14-0 in 2009.

Moore was a backup quarterback or practice squad member for the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys from 2012 to 2017 before retiring and joining Dallas' coaching staff as its quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was promoted to offensive coordinator one year later and stuck with the team in 2020 despite Dallas opting to replace head coach Jason Garrett with Mike McCarthy.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported last Sunday that Moore was "torn" between Dallas and Boise State, which was also reportedly looking into ex-BSU linebacker (and Oregon defensive coordinator) Andy Avalos for the gig. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Avalos news.

Glazer said Moore loves Boise State but that a faster path to being an NFL head coach was best possible by sticking in Dallas.

That's apparently what will happen.

Moore and the Cowboys have a big game Sunday against the New York Giants. A win and a Washington Football Team loss to the Philadelphia Eagles will give the NFC East title to Dallas.

The Cowboys enter Week 17 on a three-game winning streak during which they've averaged 36 points per game.