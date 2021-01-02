Breece Hall, No. 10 Iowa State Beat No. 25 Oregon 34-17 in 2020 Fiesta Bowl

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

No. 10 Iowa State cemented its status as one of college football's top programs with a 34-17 victory over No. 25 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

It's the Cyclones' first-ever win in a New Year's Six game after not appearing in one of the sport's top postseason events since a 1977 loss to NC State in the Peach Bowl. After dropping the Alamo Bowl in 2018 and Camping World Bowl last year, head coach Matt Campbell has finally broken through and completed one of the toughest rebuilding projects in Division I.

Four years ago, ISU was coming off its seventh consecutive losing season. Now it has nine wins (9-3) for the first time since 2000 and its first bowl victory since the 2017 Liberty Bowl against No. 19 Memphis.

The Cyclones jumped all over the Ducks, particularly taking advantage on special teams, where they forced two turnovers on muffed kicks, setting themselves up deep in Oregon territory and wearing down the opposing defense.

The loss snaps a two-game postseason winning streak for head coach Mario Cristobal after the Ducks (4-3) won the 2019 Redbox Bowl and 2020 Rose Bowl.

Notable Performers

Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State Cyclones: 20-of-29, 156 yards, 1 TD, 9 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State Cyclones: 34 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs

Anthony Brown, QB, Oregon Ducks: 12-of-19, 147 yards, 4 carries, 36 yards, 2 TDs

Travis Dye, RB, Oregon Ducks: 8 carries, 52 yards

What's Next

Oregon enters the offseason with the No. 1 recruiting class in the Pac-12, according to 247Sports, good for No. 6 overall in the country. While the program has yet to land a 5-star recruit for next season, Cristobal has received commitments from 16 4-star prospects to put it atop the conference rankings. Iowa State, meanwhile, is ranked No. 8 in the Big 12 and No. 55 nationally with 19 3-star players set to arrive in the fall.

