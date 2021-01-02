Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Expected to Agree to New Contract Through 2026

John Raoux/Associated Press

Despite a rough 2020 season, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are reportedly extending their partnership.

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, there's "optimism" that Harbaugh and the school will soon agree to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

Feldman reported on Dec. 12 that Michigan was talking to Harbaugh about an extension that had a "lower base salary with big incentives."

Per USA Today, Harbaugh's $8.1 million base salary in 2020 before COVID-19 reductions was the fourth-highest among all coaches in college football.

There was speculation as Michigan was limping its way to a 2-4 record this season that Harbaugh wanted to leave his alma mater.

Harbaugh did his best to quiet those talks last month, telling reporters he remains committed to the Wolverines.

"Yeah, that question does come up and I tell them my plan is, [I'm] committed to Michigan," he said. "I have been, am and will remain. [Athletic director] Warde [Manuel] and I will talk at the end of the season on the current contract and that's the truth. That's where it stands."

There is one massive cloud that hovers over Harbaugh's resume: Ohio State. Michigan hasn't beaten its biggest rival since 2011. The Wolverines' average margin of defeat is 19.2 in six games against the Buckeyes under Harbaugh.

But since being hired by Michigan in December 2014, Harbaugh has had some success with the program. The Wolverines are 49-22 over the past seven seasons, with bowl appearances in each of his first six years.