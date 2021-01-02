Dodgers Rumors: DJ LeMahieu Continues to Draw Interest from LA in Free Agency

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers have "continued to show interest" in free-agent infielder DJ LeMahieu, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi.

LeMahieu is among the most-prized free agents available after putting up big numbers the past two seasons with the New York Yankees. That included winning the American League batting title with a .364 average last season.

While any team can sign LeMahieu, Yankees manager Aaron Boone called him New York's "No. 1 priority" last month.

The 32-year-old veteran is a 10-year MLB veteran who previously spent time with the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies prior to the Yankees.

LeMahieu first broke out with an All-Star nod with the Rockies in 2015 followed by an NL batting title with a .348 average the following season. After seven seasons in Colorado, LeMahieu signed a two-year deal with the Yanks before the 2019 season.

He was an instant success in the Bronx, hitting .327 with 26 home runs, 102 RBI and 109 runs scored in 2019. He was named an All-Star for the third time in his career, won his first Silver Slugger award and finished fourth in the AL MVP voting.

LeMahieu followed that up by hitting .364 with 10 homers, 27 RBI and 41 runs in 50 games last season as part of the truncated 2020 MLB campaign. LeMahieu won another Silver Slugger and finished third in the MVP voting.

Given his hitting prowess, ability to play multiple positions and durability compared to the rest of the Yankees lineup, LeMahieu has undoubtedly been New York's MVP the past two seasons.

Signing a player of his caliber would provide the Dodgers with a huge boost and solidify them as the favorites to repeat as World Series champions.

Since Dodgers longtime starting third baseman Justin Turner is a free agent, it is likely that LeMahieu would become the team's new starter at third.

LeMahieu has primarily been a second baseman during his MLB career, but he played a combined 62 games at the hot corner over the past two seasons in New York and has shown he can do it at a high level.

If LeMahieu joins the likes of Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and Co. in Los Angeles next season, the Dodgers may be able to field one of the best lineups in the history of Major League Baseball.