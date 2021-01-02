College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After 2020-21 Bowl Season

3 of 4

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Rose Bowl Game: Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14

Although the matchup didn't hit blowout territory until the third quarter, Alabama controlled the Rose Bowl. Quarterback Mac Jones and receiver DeVonta Smith connected for touchdowns on two of the Tide's first three possessions, the second of which immediately answered Notre Dame's lone scoring drive of the opening half.

"This wasn't a matter of getting knocked off the ball or not having enough players to compete against Alabama," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly told reporters. "This was about making plays."

And the Irish struggled badly in that department.

Ian Book managed just 5.9 yards per pass attempt, and Notre Dame rushed for 3.7 yards per carry. That's simply not good enough to keep up with an offense of Alabama's caliber.

Jones completed 25 of 30 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns, hitting Smith seven times for 130 yards and three scores. In all likelihood, Jones or Smith will be named the Heisman Trophy winner on Tuesday night. Running back Najee Harris also scampered for 125 yards and added 30 receiving yards in the win.

Sugar Bowl: Ohio State 49, Clemson 28

As the Buckeyes and Tigers played to a 14-14 deadlock in the first quarter, it seemed a high-scoring shootout was on the way. But the next 15 minutes shaped the outcome.

Quarterback Justin Fields—who played through a couple of massive hits, including one from James Skalski that resulted in a targeting call and subsequent ejection—tossed three more scores before halftime. The Buckeyes took a 35-14 lead into the break and left no doubt about which sideline deserved to celebrate.

"They were the better team and they earned it," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said, per Eleven Warriors.

Ohio State racked up 639 yards of offense (an average of 8.9 yards per play), shredding a great Clemson defense over and over. Fields threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns while running for 42, and running back Trey Sermon piled up 254 yards from scrimmage.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns in what was likely his final collegiate game.