Keyontae Johnson Attends Florida vs. LSU Weeks After Collapsing on Court

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

Florida junior forward Keyontae Johnson was with his team for Saturday's SEC matchup against LSU, which marked his return to the bench after he collapsed during a Dec. 12 game against Florida State.

The 2019-20 second-team All-SEC selection was released from the hospital Dec. 22.

Zach Abolverdi of the Gainesville Sun reported Johnson was diagnosed with acute myocarditis, which is heart inflammation that may be related to his previous COVID-19 diagnosis. He's expected to miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

The Gators postponed their last four nonconference games following the Florida State contest. They returned to action Wednesday with a 91-72 victory over Vanderbilt.

Florida head coach Mike White announced Monday that Johnson had rejoined the team and was working with the coaches.

"Keyontae Johnson is back with us and doing well," White told reporters Monday. "He was at practice this morning and yesterday afternoon. He's in good spirits; he's helping us coach. He actually blew a whistle yesterday."

The Gators enter Saturday's game against the Tigers with a 4-1 record. Their only loss came to FSU.