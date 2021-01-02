    Keyontae Johnson Attends Florida vs. LSU Weeks After Collapsing on Court

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2021

    FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators had no immediate update on his condition. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)
    Matt Stamey/Associated Press

    Florida junior forward Keyontae Johnson was with his team for Saturday's SEC matchup against LSU, which marked his return to the bench after he collapsed during a Dec. 12 game against Florida State.

    The 2019-20 second-team All-SEC selection was released from the hospital Dec. 22.

    Zach Abolverdi of the Gainesville Sun reported Johnson was diagnosed with acute myocarditis, which is heart inflammation that may be related to his previous COVID-19 diagnosis. He's expected to miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

    The Gators postponed their last four nonconference games following the Florida State contest. They returned to action Wednesday with a 91-72 victory over Vanderbilt.

    Florida head coach Mike White announced Monday that Johnson had rejoined the team and was working with the coaches.

    "Keyontae Johnson is back with us and doing well," White told reporters Monday. "He was at practice this morning and yesterday afternoon. He's in good spirits; he's helping us coach. He actually blew a whistle yesterday."

    The Gators enter Saturday's game against the Tigers with a 4-1 record. Their only loss came to FSU.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Texas Gets First Win at KU in 10 Seasons

      Texas Gets First Win at KU in 10 Seasons
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Texas Gets First Win at KU in 10 Seasons

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Gators basketball welcomes back 'Coach Key'

      Gators basketball welcomes back 'Coach Key'
      Florida Gators Basketball logo
      Florida Gators Basketball

      Gators basketball welcomes back 'Coach Key'

      Adam Dubbin
      via Gators Wire

      The Athletic names Gators the hardest men's basketball team to rank

      The Athletic names Gators the hardest men's basketball team to rank
      Florida Gators Basketball logo
      Florida Gators Basketball

      The Athletic names Gators the hardest men's basketball team to rank

      Jay Markle
      via Gators Wire

      Betting odds for Florida men's basketball vs. LSU, per BetMGM

      Betting odds for Florida men's basketball vs. LSU, per BetMGM
      Florida Gators Basketball logo
      Florida Gators Basketball

      Betting odds for Florida men's basketball vs. LSU, per BetMGM

      Adam Dubbin
      via Gators Wire