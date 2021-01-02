NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on James Harden, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, 76ers

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on James Harden, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, 76ersJanuary 2, 2021
Roster decisions must be made faster than normal in the truncated 2020-21 NBA season.
So, even while the campaign is barely more than a week old, it's not surprising to see the rumor mill moving at full force.
As expected, it's all revolving around the fate of former MVP James Harden and his slow-moving split from the Houston Rockets. Let's get to the latest.
Eastern Conference Elites Showing Interest in Harden
If you're an Eastern Conference club with hopes of reaching the Finals, you've probably discussed a Harden deal with the Houston Rockets.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have all "at least made a courtesy call to the Rockets." The Milwaukee Bucks discussed the possibility too and ran it past Giannis Antetokounmpo before opting against a pursuit.
Few win-now teams can afford to sit this conversation out. The championship race feels wide-open—or at least, there are a crowded group of could-be contenders behind the Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers—and a Beard blockbuster could allow one of those clubs to separate from the pack.
For all the waves Harden created heading into this campaign, his per-game contributions across his first three contests show why he's worth all the fuss: 37.0 points, 11.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and a 52.5/45.5/88.9 shooting slash.
Rockets Want 'Significantly More' Than Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson
Thirty-eight players are averaging at least 20 points so far this season. None suit up for the Miami Heat.
That made it curious when Windhorst reported in late December the Heat had backed out of the Harden sweepstakes. Their roster might be one offensive fulcrum away from full-fledged championship contention, and Harden's offensive brilliance may have proved the perfect pairing with the defensive dominance of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
But what if Miami simply realized it didn't have enough to get a deal done? According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Houston wants "significantly more" than Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, arguably the top two trade chips residing outside of Miami's untouchable collection.
It'd be interesting to find out whether the Heat were forced out of these talks by necessity—"you can't fire me, because I quit!" style—or if they felt the Rockets' requests were too outlandish. Miami could change pick protections to put future firsts in the exchange and also offer the likes of Precious Achiuwa, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala, but the franchise's walk-away point probably arises before that entire collection comes together.
Several Factors Will Determine Sixers' Approach with Harden Trade
The Philadelphia 76ers don't seem entirely brand-new, since they're still facing the philosophical questions of the Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons connection.
But the coaching staff, front office and supporting cast all saw significant changes this offseason, and there are enough moving pieces that the Sixers are still sorting out. That could complicate a major move like a Harden trade, since the team needs to know itself before it can zero in on what it lacks.
"The Sixers went into the regular season committed to seeing what they had here with Simmons, Joel Embiid and all these new shooters that now surround them," The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote Wednesday. "From there, sources say, the results, chemistry, perceived ceiling and the like would all be factored in when it came to what might come next on the Harden front."
It could be a while, in other words, until Philly reaches a conclusion on whether a Harden pursuit makes sense and at what cost.
The Sixers might have the best trade chip related to these talks in Simmons, a 24-year-old former No. 1 pick who's already emerged as an All-Star. But they need to determine if the 31-year-old Harden is worth the sacrifice. That's a franchise-altering decision, so Philadelphia is wise not to rush it.