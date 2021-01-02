NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on James Harden, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, 76ers

1 of 3

If you're an Eastern Conference club with hopes of reaching the Finals, you've probably discussed a Harden deal with the Houston Rockets.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have all "at least made a courtesy call to the Rockets." The Milwaukee Bucks discussed the possibility too and ran it past Giannis Antetokounmpo before opting against a pursuit.

Few win-now teams can afford to sit this conversation out. The championship race feels wide-open—or at least, there are a crowded group of could-be contenders behind the Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers—and a Beard blockbuster could allow one of those clubs to separate from the pack.

For all the waves Harden created heading into this campaign, his per-game contributions across his first three contests show why he's worth all the fuss: 37.0 points, 11.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and a 52.5/45.5/88.9 shooting slash.