Cowboys' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 17

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Against all odds, the Dallas Cowboys remain in the playoff hunt entering the final week of the NFL regular season.

Even without star quarterback Dak Prescott, an incompetent defense for most of the season and injuries across the offensive line, there is still a chance they make the postseason at 7-9.

Three straight wins and the collapse of the Washington Football Team over the final two weeks have the Cowboys are right back in the NFC East picture. Fans may be a bit conflicted about the situation, though. Making the playoffs would have a negative impact on their draft slot.

They are slated to pick 11th as it is, but that would go back to at least No. 19 if they were to make the field.

Regardless, it's always good to have something to play for in the final week of the season, as Dallas will when it plays the New York Giants on Sunday. Here's a look at the playoff picture and what Mike McCarthy's team will need to get into the postseason.