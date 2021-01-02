Kevin Owens Needs a Friend, Sonya Deville Is Back, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday Night SmackDown rang in the new year with a bang. It was an action-packed night for the blue brand when all things were possible. Champions were in action, and familiar, hungry challengers made their mark.

January often brings out the best in WWE wrestlers, who know that WrestleMania season is on the horizon. This makes for some special moments as fresh faces step up more than ever before.

Kevin Owens has been bringing his absolute best lately, and he did so again Friday, opening the show with passion and closing it by refusing to give up. However, in his war with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, it is about time he got an ally.

Sasha Banks is a champion with plenty of competition, but it was unclear who would fight her next. Carmella made her mark by pinning the champ, earning a future second chance at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Sonya Deville made a welcome return to WWE, teasing what was to come from her. Everyone will need to look out as one of WWE's best rising stars is ready to take the leap, especially The Legit Boss.

Apollo Crews earned a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship by helping Big E defeat the formidable duo of Sami Zayn and King Corbin. Next week, he will have a chance to prove he deserves so much more than he has gotten recently.

This night was massive for many Superstars, hinting that 2021 could be a special year for WWE as fresh faces look to make lasting marks.