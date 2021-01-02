WWE Fans' Wishlist for 2021

8 of 8

The final wish for WWE in 2021 is that it rediscovers its heart.

Now before you get all bent out of shape suggesting that is somehow a knock on the men and women that set foot inside the squared circle every week, know that is not the intention. The effort from those performers is there each and every episode of Raw, SmackDown, NXT or 205 Live, regardless of the creative that backs them up.

No, the wish references the loss of heart and emotion that the overly produced shows that WWE currently runs lack.

There is no emotional connection to be had because everything is so sparkly, shimmery and perfect. Wrestlers come out, recite their lines, wrestle their matches and we move on to the next week. Things aren't particularly exciting, there's no sense of meaning for most of it. It's a show that is just...there.

Some will hate the comparison because it "manifests a wrestling war that isn't there," but one look at any given episode of All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite gives you a stark contrast of the WWE product. Those shows feel like a labor of love. Everyone from the wrestlers to the commentary team is excited about what is going on. They are as invested as the audience does and it creates a bond between promotion and consumer.

Over the last two or three years, McMahon's shows have become so clean, produced and heartless that there is no connection or bond to be made. No matter how incredibly hard the in-ring performers are busting their asses or how truly great Michael Cole has become at conveying their stories.

Somewhere along the line, the company lost the heart that made its fans fall in love with Hulk Hogan, want to cheer The Undertaker onto victory against Mankind, and see "Stone Cold" Steve Austin flip the bird to his megalomaniacal employer.

Hopefully, in some form or fashion, WWE reconnects with its audience and reminds them it still has a heart because this incarnation of its product is lifeless.