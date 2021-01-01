Report: Duke vs. FSU Canceled Due to COVID-19; Coach K in Quarantine Protocol

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Saturday's game between Duke and Florida State has been postponed due to COVID-19-related problems within the Seminoles' program, according to CBSSports.com's Matt Norlander.

Duke previously announced head coach Mike Krzyzewski would miss the game, with associate head coach Jon Scheyer taking over temporarily. The school said Krzyzewski is observing "standard quarantine protocol after being exposed to an individual not in the travel party who tested positive for COVID-19."

His team had already made the trip to Tallahassee, Florida.

The Blue Devils have had five games postponed or canceled already this season. They last played Dec. 16, beating Notre Dame 75-65 in their ACC opener.

Following a loss to Illinois on Dec. 8, Krzyzewski told reporters he thought NCAA decision-makers should "reassess" whether play should continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Duke women's basketball team went a step further and announced Dec. 25 it wouldn't be playing the remainder of its schedule.

It's unclear when Krzyzewski will be back on the bench. Duke's next game is Wednesday at home against Boston College.

Scheyer played for Duke for four seasons between 2006 and 2010, helping the Blue Devils win a national championship in 2010. He joined the coaching staff for the 2013-14 season and was promoted to his current role in March 2018.