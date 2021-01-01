    Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Fined $25K for Making Contact with an Official

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2021

    Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson reacts after being fouled during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Jordan Clarkson's decision to shove an official during Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns cost him $25,000. 

    The NBA announced Friday that the Utah Jazz guard had been fined for his actions. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

