Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Fined $25K for Making Contact with an Official

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Jordan Clarkson's decision to shove an official during Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns cost him $25,000.

The NBA announced Friday that the Utah Jazz guard had been fined for his actions.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.