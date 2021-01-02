How to Turn Randy Orton vs. 'Fiend' Bray Wyatt into WWE's Best Match of 2021

WWE

WWE struck gold with its recent showdown between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" persona at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in late December.

It's no wonder, then, that the company likely wants the two to go at it again at the Royal Rumble.

For those somehow out of the loop (it was a can't-miss showdown), Orton and Wyatt clashed in a Firefly Inferno match, a never-before-seen stipulation that only ended once one competitor lit the other on fire.

The match was a classic and a good example of WWE's creativity when it gets to thinking. With no fans in the arena for obvious reasons, flaming pillars around the ringside seating area was fair game. Maybe it didn't produce the best match of 2020, but it was up there because of innovation and character work that hinted The Fiend could be killed off for good.

Which brings us to the Royal Rumble. According to Ringside News (h/t Cageside Seat's Randall Ortman), WWE has plans for another gimmick match along those same lines.

And the possibilities seem endless. Not just because of Wyatt the character and his alter ego but the fact that nobody saw the one at TLC coming, either. A silly name led to a classic there, so it's reasonable to have strong expectations of a match at Royal Rumble.

Maybe WWE doubles down on the fire stipulation, but this time it's even more of a cinematic affair. Orton and Wyatt aren't strangers to these sorts of dances—remember the House of Horrors match all those years ago.

The best bet might be a Firefly Fun House match, the taped classic Wyatt put on with John Cena at WrestleMania 36. Upping the production values and getting things out of an in-ring setting could lead to a fun exploration of the history between these two.

And that opens the door for what sells the whole thing: the inclusion of others. Throwing this blood feud into a main event slot of sorts at the Royal Rumble would be perfect because it keeps both guys away from the top title scenes. Orton's had his fun run against Drew McIntyre lately, while Wyatt isn't the sort of character who needs to challenge for top titles (as we've seen with the so-so runs, feuds and matches with The Fiend as champ recently).

The others aren't hard to figure out, either. One, Alexa Bliss, was just on an episode of Raw asking Orton to light her on fire so she could feel what The Fiend felt. There are some fun, maybe horrific ways to involve her character in the feud at the Royal Rumble, especially if WWE goes the taped route.

The biggest one possible is a guy by the name of Edge. Seems random, right? But Royal Rumble always seemed like the epic re-emergence point for Edge, who was injured during in his well-done feud with Orton during the first half of 2020 and hasn't been seen since.

Sure, Edge returning in the Rumble itself again would be epic to an extent, but it would also feel like it has the air removed from it compared to his last return thanks to the lack of fans in the arena.

Slap Edge as a surprise combatant who helps Wyatt get the upper hand over Orton, and away things go in a fun direction toward a WrestleMania once again.

Don't forget, Edge and Orton were exceeding all expectations with their feud in 2020, with the in-ring action being better than expected and The Viper putting on some of the best character work of his entire career. And that's not hyperbole—Orton's sadistic torturing of downed and injured victims is downright unforgettable. Even better, it was probably the main reason he was the No. 1 contender to McIntrye after Edge got hurt because the company wanted to keep him in the spotlight.

Getting Orton back to that point via Wyatt/Fiend with a dash of Edge just in time for 'Mania would be a smooth route to go.

That's a little Orton-centric, but that's the power of a character like Wyatt—he doesn't need to be the main beneficiary of a match. He will be fine no matter what unfolds at the Rumble. He did, after all, just get set on fire, and the anticipation for his return in some fashion is palpable.

Given the way WWE earned itself some leeway after the classic between these two at TLC, it's safe to express some confidence that their meeting at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31 can be one of the better matches of 2021, especially if it's innovative and character-driven in a way that keeps things fresh between familiar faces.