Quick Takes on AEW's Brodie Lee Tribute, Rhea Ripley's Final WWE NXT Match, More

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

2020 was nothing short of a tumultuous year for WWE and All Elie Wrestling, especially in regard to how the pandemic affected their ability to create electric atmospheres because of the lack of fans in attendance.

Even with a limited audience, however, AEW managed to deliver arguably its strongest episode of Dynamite to date Wednesday night while celebrating the life and career of the late, great Brodie Lee. The former AEW TNT champion died Boxing Day, and the tribute show the promotion held in his honor was the perfect way to close out the year.

With 2021 here, it is a time of new beginnings for both WWE and AEW. NXT, in particular, will be kicking off the year in exciting fashion Wednesday with New Year's Evil, an event that could well feature Rhea Ripley's final appearance on the brand.

If she's headed for Raw, she will have to prepare for the creative turmoil that has plagued the show for many months. That was evident Monday night, when The Miz, despite failing to capitalize on his Money in the Bank contract cash in at the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view, was given back the briefcase by WWE official Adam Pearce.

With the way he's been booked over the past year, The Awesome One would be almost impossible to take seriously as WWE champion.

WWE's bizarre decision to make Miz Mr. Money in the Bank yet again will be discussed in this installment of Quick Takes along with what needs to change in the Kevin Owens-Roman Reigns rivalry, whether Bobby Lashley is primed for bigger and better things in 2021 and more.