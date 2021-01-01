Mavs' James Johnson, Hornets' Cody, Caleb Martin Fined for On-Court Altercation

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The NBA announced Dallas Mavericks forward James Johnson and Charlotte Hornets forwards Caleb Martin and Cody Martin have all been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation during Wednesday's game.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated provided the full press release Friday:

Johnson delivered a shoulder to the midsection of Cody Martin right near the Mavericks bench with just under three minutes left in the contest.

They proceeded to get into each other's face before the officials and coaches got involved. It also drew a reaction from Caleb, Cody's twin brother, who had to be held back.

It quickly shifted into a shouting match before the teams retreated to their respective benches. Johnson and Cody Martin were ejected from the contest.

The Hornets went on to score a 118-99 road win.

Dallas and Charlotte meet for the second time in the 2020-21 season on Jan. 13.