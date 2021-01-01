    Mavs' James Johnson, Hornets' Cody, Caleb Martin Fined for On-Court Altercation

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2021

    Coaches and officials separate Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets players during a scuffle in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Dallas. Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) and Dallas Mavericks forward James Johnson (16) were both ejected for taunting. Charlotte won 118-99. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    The NBA announced Dallas Mavericks forward James Johnson and Charlotte Hornets forwards Caleb Martin and Cody Martin have all been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation during Wednesday's game.

    Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated provided the full press release Friday:

    Johnson delivered a shoulder to the midsection of Cody Martin right near the Mavericks bench with just under three minutes left in the contest.

    They proceeded to get into each other's face before the officials and coaches got involved. It also drew a reaction from Caleb, Cody's twin brother, who had to be held back.

    It quickly shifted into a shouting match before the teams retreated to their respective benches. Johnson and Cody Martin were ejected from the contest.

    The Hornets went on to score a 118-99 road win.

    Dallas and Charlotte meet for the second time in the 2020-21 season on Jan. 13.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      The 1 Player Every Team Needs to Trade 🤔

      We start the new year with some advice for NBA front offices on who to move in 2021

      The 1 Player Every Team Needs to Trade 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      The 1 Player Every Team Needs to Trade 🤔

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Who Scouts Are Buying and Selling 💰

      @Jonwass gives his NBA draft buzz heading into 2021

      Who Scouts Are Buying and Selling 💰
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Who Scouts Are Buying and Selling 💰

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Raptors Discipline Siakam

      Toronto will sit Pascal Siakam tonight vs. Knicks as a 'disciplinary measure' (Shams)

      Raptors Discipline Siakam
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Raptors Discipline Siakam

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      T.J. Warren Out Indefinitely

      Pacers forward will undergo surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot (Woj)

      T.J. Warren Out Indefinitely
      NBA logo
      NBA

      T.J. Warren Out Indefinitely

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report