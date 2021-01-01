    West Virginia F Oscar Tshiebwe to Sit out Season Due to Personal Reasons

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2021

    West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while defended by North Texas forward Zachary Simmons (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    Kathy Batten/Associated Press

    The West Virginia men's basketball team will be without one of its starters for the rest of the year with forward Oscar Tshiebwe stepping away from the program for personal reasons, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

    Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins said Friday there was no chance he returns this season, and it didn't catch him by surprise, via Anjelica Trinone of Gold and Blue Nation.

    "Oscar has our full support, and we certainly wish him the best during this time," Huggins said.

    The sophomore is averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games to begin the 2020-21 season.

        

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

