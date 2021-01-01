    Report: Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Could Miss Several Days for Health Protocols

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2021
    Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will sit out Friday's New Year's Day game against the Phoenix Suns and could miss a "number of days" because of the NBA's health and safety protocols.

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the absence is related to COVID-19 contact tracing.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

