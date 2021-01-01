Report: Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Could Miss Several Days for Health Protocols

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will sit out Friday's New Year's Day game against the Phoenix Suns and could miss a "number of days" because of the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the absence is related to COVID-19 contact tracing.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

