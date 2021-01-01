WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from January 1

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Happy new year, and welcome to coverage of the first WWE SmackDown of 2021.

WWE was looking to start the year on the right foot after a difficult 2020 as it prepares for the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

Roman Reigns has picked up a couple of wins over Kevin Owens in both a TLC and a cage match. This week, The Tribal Chief made a request to management in relation to KO.

We also saw Big E battle Baron Corbin in a non-title bout just one week after he defeated Sami Zayn to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair teamed up to face Bayley and Carmella after both teams lost to Asuka and Charlotte last week.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's SmackDown.