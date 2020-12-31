    Alvin Kamara Fantasy Owners Give $21K to Son of a Saint Charity After 6 TD Game

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 1, 2021

    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries for his fifth touchdown of the game, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings54 in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints tailback Alvin Kamara won plenty of fantasy football managers their championship games with his epic six-touchdown performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas.

    Now those managers are paying their good fortune forward. 

    The Son of a Saint organization supported by Kamara received $21,000 from nearly 400 donors since Kamara's big day, per ESPN's Mike Triplett. The charity supports the mentorship of boys whose fathers have either been incarcerated or died. 

    "People, they're strong about this fantasy football throughout the whole year. ... I don't want to even echo some of the stuff that they've messaged and tweeted, stuff like that," Kamara told reporters of fantasy players who've reached out this year. "But it's good to see people keep their word and they're willing to donate."

    Kamara added that he's never played fantasy football, so he's not sure how money moves around in those leagues, but he's "blessed" that his effort has been able to help Son of a Saint.

    "It's going to a good organization," he said.

    The organization's founder, Bivian "Sonny" Lee III, the son of former Saints defender Bivian Lee, was also quick to express his gratitude. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "We are especially grateful to Alvin for selecting Son of a Saint as his charity of choice," Lee said. "As an organization, we turn 10 years old at the strike of midnight, so this makes the generosity even more meaningful as we kick off 2021."

    Related

      Report: David Bakhtiari Done for Year

      Packers star LT suffered a season-ending knee injury today in practice; team believes he tore his ACL

      Report: David Bakhtiari Done for Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: David Bakhtiari Done for Year

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Darnold Says His 'Best Days Are Ahead'

      Darnold Says His 'Best Days Are Ahead'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Darnold Says His 'Best Days Are Ahead'

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Ryan Fitzpatrick on COVID List

      Dolphins QB placed on reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss regular-season finale

      Ryan Fitzpatrick on COVID List
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ryan Fitzpatrick on COVID List

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NFLPA Calls for Removal of Minicamps, OTAs from Offseason Program

      NFLPA Calls for Removal of Minicamps, OTAs from Offseason Program
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFLPA Calls for Removal of Minicamps, OTAs from Offseason Program

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report