Alvin Kamara Fantasy Owners Give $21K to Son of a Saint Charity After 6 TD Game

New Orleans Saints tailback Alvin Kamara won plenty of fantasy football managers their championship games with his epic six-touchdown performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas.

Now those managers are paying their good fortune forward.

The Son of a Saint organization supported by Kamara received $21,000 from nearly 400 donors since Kamara's big day, per ESPN's Mike Triplett. The charity supports the mentorship of boys whose fathers have either been incarcerated or died.

"People, they're strong about this fantasy football throughout the whole year. ... I don't want to even echo some of the stuff that they've messaged and tweeted, stuff like that," Kamara told reporters of fantasy players who've reached out this year. "But it's good to see people keep their word and they're willing to donate."

Kamara added that he's never played fantasy football, so he's not sure how money moves around in those leagues, but he's "blessed" that his effort has been able to help Son of a Saint.

"It's going to a good organization," he said.

The organization's founder, Bivian "Sonny" Lee III, the son of former Saints defender Bivian Lee, was also quick to express his gratitude.

"We are especially grateful to Alvin for selecting Son of a Saint as his charity of choice," Lee said. "As an organization, we turn 10 years old at the strike of midnight, so this makes the generosity even more meaningful as we kick off 2021."