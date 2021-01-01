NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Bucks, Blazers, More

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The first week-plus of the 2020-21 NBA season has come and gone. James Harden is still a member of the Houston Rockets.

In spite of preseason trade demands and skepticism regarding internal chemistry, the Rockets have been unable to find a reasonable offer for "The Beard."

For his part, Harden has put on a show to start the year. He scored 44 points and had 17 assists in the team's opener, a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Harden then poured in 34 points on 10-of-16 shooting against the Denver Nuggets earlier this week, though it came in another losing effort. Houston finally got its first win Thursday, as Harden chipped in with 33 points against the Sacramento Kings.

The Rockets might not be finding ways to win, but Harden's individual brilliance has been on full display. A blockbuster deal might be on the horizon if teams are willing to pay Houston's steep price.

Here is the latest on Harden, in addition to the Milwaukee Bucks' internal dealings regarding a possible Harden move and where the Blazers and Denver Nuggets fit in the picture.