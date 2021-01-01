Ranking the WWE and AEW Moments of 2020 You'll Remember for Years

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Over the past 12 months, we have all had to deal with a lot. It's been a trying year for everybody, but despite all of the mayhem, most people can recall at least one good thing from 2020.

For WWE and All Elite Wrestling, it was a year of major changes. Not only did both promotions need to figure out how to make shows work without fans, but they also had to make sure their talents were safe in the process.

Both companies have been doing all of this in Florida for a number of reasons. AEW found a home at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, and WWE has used both its Performance Center in Orlando and a makeshift arena called the ThunderDome (first in Orlando, and now in St. Petersburg) to house its shows.

While there is nothing like the roar of a live crowd, both promotions have managed to deliver some unforgettable moments throughout the year. Whether we remember them for being good or bad is up to you.

Let's take a look back at some of the most memorable segments of 2020.