1 Reason for Every MLB Fanbase to Be Optimistic in 2021

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Welcome to 2021, Major League Baseball fans.

With any luck, this year will return to something resembling normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic forced a season unlike any other in 2020. Or so we can hope, anyway.

While we're here having high hopes, we thought we'd share one thing that each fanbase should be excited about in 2021. These cover a wide range of topics, from teams that are ticketed to contend to players who might bounce back or break out.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.