    Graham Mertz, Wisconsin Top Wake Forest 42-28 in 2020 Duke's Mayo Bowl

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020

    Wisconsin inside linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) on the field during pregame before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
    Tony Ding/Associated Press

    Wisconsin closed out 2020 on a high note, taking down Wake Forest 42-28 on Wednesday in the 2020 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    The Badgers have now won five of their six bowl games under head coach Paul Chryst. They also finished with a winning record (4-3) for the 19th straight year.

    Wake Forest hadn't played since Dec. 12 but didn't show any rust as it jumped out to a 14-0 lead after its first two drives. The Demon Deacons offense then ground to a halt, which allowed Wisconsin to tie things up at 14 by halftime.

    Defense and special teams won the day for the Badgers. They only gained 266 yards but pulled away in the second half by forcing four turnovers.

    To answer the question on everybody's mind, the Wisconsin players didn't dump an entire cooler of mayonnaise on Chryst to celebrate the victory.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

                

    Notable Performers

    Graham Mertz, QB, Wisconsin: 11-of-17, 130 yards, one touchdown

    Jack Dunn, WR, Wisconsin: six receptions, 60 yards

    Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin: 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception

    Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest: 20-of-37, 318 yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions; five carries, eight yards

                         

    Wisconsin Offense Plays to Type

    Remember when Graham Mertz threw for 248 yards and five touchdowns as Wisconsin hammered Illinois? That feels like a lifetime ago. 

    It was apparent when the Badgers recorded a 49-11 win over Michigan that Mertz wasn't a significant improvement over his predecessors. Going up against a Wake Forest defense allowing 265.9 passing yards per game didn't provide any sort of boost.

    Big special teams plays helped set up a pair of Badger touchdowns. Jaylan Franklin blocked a punt in the second quarter to give his team a 1st-and-goal situation at the 9-yard line, and a kickoff return by Devin Chandler in the third quarter set up the offense at Wake's 33-yard line.

    The defense then did the heavy lifting.

    After Sam Hartman's eight-yard touchdown pass to Jaquarii Roberson to put Wake Forest up 21-14, Wisconsin scored 28 unanswered points. Those four scoring drives totaled 70 yards.

    When you have an offense that isn't moving the ball well, just give yourself a short field.

                               

    Second-Half Turnovers Costly for Wake

    Hartman wasn't very efficient during the regular season, completing 58.9 percent of his passes. He did, however, throw just one interception to 10 touchdowns. That helped the Demon Deacons have a plus-13 turnover margin.

    The problem with relying on turnovers is that they can be fickle, and that was the case in the second half as Hartman threw interceptions on four straight drives.

    Michael Kern replaced Hartman in the fourth quarter. By then, the damage had already been done. Kern also looked overmatched upon entering the game.

    Roberson hauled in an impressive 39-yard grab to get the Demon Deacons into the red zone. A run by Kern went for no gain, and three of his passes fell incomplete to turn the ball over on downs.

    Christian Beal-Smith got a consolation touchdown with six seconds remaining.  

                                 

    What's Next?

    Wake Forest and Wisconsin open the 2021 season Sept. 4. The Demon Deacons host Old Dominion at Truist Field, while the Badgers jump right into conference play with a home matchup against Penn State at Camp Randall Stadium.     

    Related

      Special teams provide an adventure for Wisconsin, and Logan Brown among reserves getting offensive line action

      Special teams provide an adventure for Wisconsin, and Logan Brown among reserves getting offensive line action
      Wisconsin Badgers Football logo
      Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Special teams provide an adventure for Wisconsin, and Logan Brown among reserves getting offensive line action

      Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
      via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

      WATCH: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz speaks on accidentally breaking the Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy

      WATCH: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz speaks on accidentally breaking the Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy
      Wisconsin Badgers Football logo
      Wisconsin Badgers Football

      WATCH: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz speaks on accidentally breaking the Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy

      Asher Low
      via Badgers Wire

      Here’s what Paul Chryst said after Wisconsin’s bowl game win over Wake Forest

      Here’s what Paul Chryst said after Wisconsin’s bowl game win over Wake Forest
      Wisconsin Badgers Football logo
      Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Here’s what Paul Chryst said after Wisconsin’s bowl game win over Wake Forest

      Hunter Hodies
      via Saturday Tradition

      Wisconsin Football: Mertz drops the Mayo Bowl trophy

      Wisconsin Football: Mertz drops the Mayo Bowl trophy
      Wisconsin Badgers Football logo
      Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Wisconsin Football: Mertz drops the Mayo Bowl trophy

      Badger of Honor
      via Badger of Honor