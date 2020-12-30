Russell Westbrook Posts Quote from Martin Luther King Jr. After Wizards Loss

Rob Carr/Associated Press

Things haven't gone as planned for Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards to start this season, but the former NBA MVP isn't hitting the panic button.

Following the Wizards' fourth straight loss, Westbrook turned to a famous Martin Luther King Jr. quote about remaining steadfast in the face of adversity.

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy," Westbrook wrote on Instagram.

The post was accompanied by a picture of the Wizards team lined up on the court before a game.

After Washington's 115-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Westbrook said:

"When adversity hits, it's a true measurement of who you are as a man. To have a little adversity early on, that's OK. Stick to your principles, stick to what you know, continue to lead and stay positive and that's something that I'm going to continue to emphasize to our guys. It's a long season and we're going to figure it out."

When the Wizards acquired Westbrook from the Houston Rockets for John Wall and a 2023 lottery-protected first-round pick, it was with the hope that he would be able to give the team a dynamic duo with Bradley Beal.

Westbrook is averaging a triple-double with 19 points, 13.7 rebounds and 12.7 assists per game, but he's only shooting 41.4 percent overall and is 1-of-10 from three-point range.

The Wizards rank in the bottom half of the league in points per game (111.8), points allowed per game (119.5), offensive rating (105.5) and defensive rating (112.8). They are one of four winless teams remaining in the NBA.

Washington's next opportunity for a win will come on Thursday in a rematch against the Bulls.